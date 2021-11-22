Man smashes skull of 11-year-old Almajiri, removes his brain

A man has smashed the skull of an 11-year-old Qur’anic school pupil, popularly called almajiri, and removed his brain in Kofar Wambai area of Bauchi Metropolis.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, Muhammad Ahmad Wakil.

Wakil said: “Police received a distress call from a Good Samaritan that an unknown person had used a stone and broke the skull of an almajiri.

“The two Quranic school pupils, Muhammed Yunusa (11) and Aminu Yusuf (12), were deceived by the unknown person who used that stone to break the skull of Yunusa.”

Wakil vowed that the suspect would be arrested.