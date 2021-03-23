A trending video shows a man beating his girlfriend after he caught her cheating on him.

The boy and his friends had reportedly caught the girl with another man in a hotel.

When they confronted her, she told her boyfriend that he cheated on her too, but she let it slide.

When she uttered those words, her boyfriend got angry, slapped her, and told her that he’s a boy and is allowed to cheat.

He said: “Are you mad?

“Am I not a boy?

“Why won’t I cheat on you, don’t I give you money?

“May ‘Ogun’ (deity) kill you.”

Meanwhile, his friends also joined in calling her names for having the “effrontery” to say she cheated because he cheated first.