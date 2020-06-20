The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has launched a massive manhunt to arrest the unidentified gunmen who shot one Sunday Ike on the head and robbed him of his light blue Toyota Camry car, with registration number BS 286 KWL in Gwarinpa area of Abuja.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

According to available information, the gunmen struck at about 11pm on Friday at the victim’s shop located at 3rd Avenue, Gwarinpa.

Police operatives who responded to a distress call on the incident rushed the victim for medical attention at Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where he was later certified dead by medical doctors.

While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner, FCT Police Command, Bala Ciroma, assured FCT residents that the perpetrators of this heinous act will be arrested and brought to justice.

Ciroma also encouraged members of the public to support the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants, who are currently on the run.

Manzah said those with useful information about the assailants can contact any of the following FCT Police Command Control Room numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.