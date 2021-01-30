A 65-year-old man has killed himself, wife and 29-year-old son in yet-to-be-ascertained circumstances in Anambra State.

According to available information, the hunter carried out the act at about 3am on January 28, 2021.

The Chairman of the vigilante group in Amunike community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State reported that Uchechukwu Nweke allegedly shot his wife, Patricia, aged 55, with a single barrel gun and also burnt his house along with his son, Obinna.

Nweke then shot himself using the same gun with which he killed Patricia.

Police Detectives attached to Achalla Police Station visited the scene and rushed victims to Uche Hospital, Isuanocha for medical attention, where all the three were certified dead by a medical doctor on arrival.

The corpses, according to the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, were deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, adding that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.