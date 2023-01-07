Man shoots second wife dead, offers reason for action

A 40-year-old man, Nuhu Umar Usman, has shot dead his second wife, Ladi Nuhu.

According to available report, the incident occurred at Dangarfa village in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday.

Wakil said the suspect has been arrested.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect slept in the same room with his wife (the deceased) that night.

“The suspect had two wives and six children.

“There was an altercation between the wives to the extent that the eldest son holds grudges against the father and threatened to harm him.

“Prior to that incident, the eldest son threatened the father.

“This made the suspect load his Dane gun and kept beside him throughout the night waiting for the intruder, possibly his eldest son.”

Wakil said investigation revealed that on December 28, 2022 at about 2am while Usman was sleeping in the same room with his wife, she stepped out of the room to use the convenience.

He added: “On her way coming back to the room, the husband woke up and armed himself with a Dane gun upon hearing suspicious movement close to his room and directly fired at her in the stomach.

“As a result, she sustained injuries.

“The victim was rushed to the General Hospital Burra, but certified dead by a Medical Doctor.”

Wakil said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Aminu Alhassan, has directed that the suspect be charged to court upon completion of investigation.