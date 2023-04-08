Man sets ex-lover’s apartment ablaze, razes entire building

A 43-year-old man, Yusuf Hassan, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for setting ablaze the apartment of his ex-lover, Busayo Falola, which resulted in the entire building being burnt down.

The Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Saturday.

According to Oyeyemi, Hassan was arrested on April 4, 2023 following a report lodged at Ago Iwoye Divisional Police Headquarters by the 62-year-old landlady of the house, Adejoke Salau, that she heard a noise from one of the buildings within her compound at 127, Old Scholar Palace, Igan Road, Ago Iwoye at about 1:15am.

Salau said when she came out, she discovered that the building was on fire while the tenants in the house were trapped in there.

She stated further that it was the quick intervention of neighbours that rescued the three tenants, but the house got burnt completely.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ago Iwoye, CSP Noah Adekanye, led his men to the scene from where the occupants of the house were invited to the station for interrogation in order to know the possible cause of the inferno.

On interrogation, Falola, one of Salau’s tenants, informed the police that she saw Hassan at the back of her window at about 12:30am of the fateful day.

She explained further that she was scared to see him at that ungodly hour, which made her to scream and ran out of her room to the room of another tenant.

This made other tenants to come out in order to check what Falola’s ex-lover was up to, only for them to discover flame coming out from her room.

Upon the information, Hassan was hunted for and subsequently apprehended.

Though he initially denied knowing anything about the incident, but when the DPO ordered detectives to go to his house and find out whether he was at home as of the time of the incident, he decided to open up and confessed he set the house ablaze.

He confessed further that he intended to burn his ex-lover in her own apartment because he had tried his possible best to reconcile with her but to no avail.

He said that was the reason why he bought N500 petrol, poured it into her room through the window and set it on fire.