Man sentenced to death for stabbing another to death

A Kano State High Court on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man, Nura Gwanda, to death by hanging for stabbing 27-year-old Mudan Ibrahim to death with a knife.

Gwanda, who resides at Fagge Quarters, Kano, was convicted on a count charge of culpable homicide.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Aisha Ibrahim-Mahmoud, held that the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the man to death by hanging.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the convict committed the offence on April 6, 2018 at Fagge Quarters, Kano.

He said on the same date at 6pm, Gwanda went to the victim’s residence to collect the N3,000 which his brother had earlier lent to deceased and promised to pay back.

Sorodiki told the court that a misunderstanding ensued between the convict and the victim.

He added: “In the process, the defendant stabbed the victim with a knife on his stomach and back.

“Ibrahim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

The prosecutor, who said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code, presented three witnesses during the trail.

Gwanda had however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Najib Hamisu, also produced one witness at the trial.

—