Man sentenced to death by hanging for killing family of three

A Kano State High Court has sentenced one Salisu Idris to death by hanging for burning a family of three to death.

Idris, whose age was not provided, and who was sentenced on Tuesday, lives at Gayawa Quarters, Gaya Local Government Area in Kano State.

He was charged with abetment and culpable homicide.

Delivering judgment, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I hereby sentence Idris to death by hanging for burning the victims alive,” she said

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, told the court that Idris committed the offence on September 25, 2019 at Gayawa Quarters in Kano.

Abba-Sorondinki said that on the same date at about 2am, Idris and one Aliyu Abdullahi-Anas, who is now at large, went to the house of Aminu Bala, 50, and set it on fire, causing the death of the man, his wife, and a two-year-old child.

The prosecution presented two witnesses and the confessional statement of Idris.

The convict, however, denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 85 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The Defence Counsel, Mustafa Hussaini, presented Idris to testify in his defence.

