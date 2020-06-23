An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates‘ Court in Ekiti State on Tuesday, remanded one Taiwo Odetunde in a custodial centre over alleged defilement of two girls, aged 13 and 14.

The Chief Magistrate, Adefumike Anoma, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Anoma, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 27 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 9 in Ado-Ekiti.

Ikebuilo said the defendant defiled the two girls, who are friends, by promising to sew nose masks for them.

The prosecutor further explained that when the victims got to his house, he locked the door and threatened to kill them with a knife if they shouted and then had unlawful carnal knowledge of them one after the other.

Ikebuilo said the intervention of a neighbour, who raised the alarm, led to Odetunde being apprehended.

According to her, the offence contravenes Section 2(2) of Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Amended Law, 2019.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre, pending legal advice from the DPP’s office.