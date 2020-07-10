A Magistrates’ Court in Obafemi-Owode, Ogun State on Friday ordered that a 44-year-old man, Oluwagbenga Ogunjobi, who allegedly raped and impregnated a 19-year-old physically challenged girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Ogunjobi, who resides at 12B, Modupe Street in Soote Ibafo area of Ogun State, is charged with one count of rape.

Magistrate Esther Idowu, who did not take the plea of Ogunjobi, ordered that he should be remanded in Oba Correctional Centre, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Idowu adjourned the case until August 31 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Adekunle Opeyemi, told the court that Ogunjobi committed the offence on April 15 at Ibafo, Obafemi-Owode area of Ogun State.

Opeyemi alleged that Ogunjobi, a co-tenant with the victim, took advantage of her condition and raped her.

The prosecutor, said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 357 and 358 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.