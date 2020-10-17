An Ogudu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Yusuf Nasiru, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The defendant, who lives at Olowolagba Street, Mile 12, Lagos, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and defilement.

Magistrate O.A. Ajayi, who did not take the plea of Nasiru, ordered he be remanded in Kirikiri Custodial Centre, pending legal advice.

Ajayi ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until October 29.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momoh, told the court that Nasiru defiled the girl in May 2019.

Momoh also alleged that Nasiru also sexually assaulted another seven-year-old daughter of another neighbour.

She said the case was reported at the Mile 12 Police Division by the girl’s mother.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 and sections 10 and 27 (1) of the Child’s Rights Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.