The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Edo/Delta Chapter says it will sensitise its members to the need to apply for the Federal Government N50 billion Export Expansion Facility Programme.

Okwara Udensi, Chairman of the chapter, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Friday.

Udensi noted that some members of the association had distrust about the facility due to their inability to access the COVID-19 Survival Fund.

He said: “We are planning an interaction with our national body on April 27 to enlighten our members about the Federal Government grant which they can benefit from.

“We want to find out the bank’s requirements to access this grant so that we can educate our members properly.

“Most times when our members apply for a Federal Government grant, they find it difficult to get the fund from the banks.”

Udensi claimed that no member of the association in Edo/Delta branch had benefited from any Federal Government grant.

He said: “Some of our members applied for the Federal Government COVID-19 survival fund but the bank kept telling them that they did not meet certain requirements.

“But we are encouraging them to keep applying, especially for the N50 billion EEFP.”

NAN reports that the N50 billion EEFP, which was inaugurated in March, is part of the Federal Government’s N2.3 trillion funds of the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan.

EEFP is aimed at cushioning effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on non-oil export businesses in order to safeguard existing jobs, create new ones as well as boost exportation.