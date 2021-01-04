A Customary Court sitting in Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan on Monday dissolved the three-year-old marriage between a factory worker, Kazeem Adebiyi and his estranged wife, Rukayat on grounds of threat to life.

Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, Chief Henry Agbaje held that the court dissolved the union to allow peace to reign between Adebiyi and Rukayat.

Agbaje consequently granted custody of the two children to Rukayat and ordered Adebiyi to pay N8,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.

Earlier, Kazeem said that he abandoned his house to his wife because she had made it difficult for him to live with her.

”My wife nags. I have tried my best for Rukayat but she does not appreciate me. My wife is the devil reincarnate.

“She has threatened to stab me,” he said.

However, Rukayat objected to the suit.

She told the court that she had young children who may suffer if their father parted ways with her.