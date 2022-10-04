Man seeks child custody after three years of divorce

A civil servant, Bolaji Gomih at Asa Local Government Area of Kwara has sought for the custody of his daughter after three years of divorce.

The presiding Judge, AbdulQadir Umar, said Gomih filed for custody of his daughter to enable him give her good education and attention.

The applicant (Gomih) told the court that he married his former wife, Falilat Ayinke, sometimes in 2014, but she left his house in 2018.

He said that the woman officially divorced him in 2019 before the Upper Area Court, Oloje, Ilorin and got the custody of their daughter.

Gomih said that the former wife got married to another man and moved to a village in Kishi, Oyo State and the education of their daughter got affected due to lack of good school.

He therefore prayed for the custody of the child to enable him take proper care of her studies and full responsibility of her.

The court adjourned the case to October 26, for cross examination and defence.

In the same vein, the Court ordered that the respondent should be served on the case.