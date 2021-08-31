Man seeks access to children from ex-wife

A 38-year-old teacher, Oladejo Musbahu, on Tuesday prayed a Shari’a Court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to order his ex-wife, Fatima Adebanjo, to allow him access to his three children.

The complainant also prayed the court to confirm a pronouncement of divorce he issued the defendant.

He said he was no longer interested in Adebanjo because she wasn’t submissive, adding that her parents had also abused and assaulted him.

On her part, the defendant denied the allegations, adding that the complainant had issued her three pronouncements of divorce which were irrevocable.

She agreed to allow him to see his children outside the premises of her parents’ house.

The judge, Malam Nuhu Falalu, advised the couple to consider their children and settle their differences.

He adjourned the matter till Sept. 21, for the defendant to present witnesses on her counterclaim of being issued three divorce pronouncements.