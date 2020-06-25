An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday remanded a 29-year-old man, Sodiq Abiodun, in police cell for alleged kidnap, rape and armed robbery.

The Senior Magistrate, Munirat Giwa-Babalola, who did not take the plea of the defendant, remanded him pending advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Giwa-Babalola adjourned the case until July 2 for mention.

Abiodun, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on armed robbery, kidnapping, rape and impersonation.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector M. Adegbenro, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 30, 2019 on Sodun Street in Muslim area of Ibadan.

Adegbenro said the defendant armed himself with a gun and robbed one Kemi Olapoju of N40,000.

He added: “The defendant also on February 19 in Iyana Modina area of Odinjo, Ibadan attacked a lady at gunpoint and dispossessed her of a Techno cell phone and N2,500.

“He held her hostage inside a room in Papa Eleye area of Ibadan and forcefully had unlawful canal knowledge of her.

“The defendant also disguised himself as a military officer by wearing a camouflage uniform and presented himself as a soldier to his victim.”

Adegbenro said the offences contravened Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision ) Act Cap. RII, Vol. 14, Law of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

