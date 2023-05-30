Man remanded for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered a 40-year-old man, Adex Opara, who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl, to be remanded in a correctional centre pending legal advice.

The police had on Tuesday charged Opara with defilement, breach of peace and threat to live.

Opara pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The Magistrate, T A Popoola, who did not take Opara’s plea, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send the same to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, for legal advice.

Popoola, who frowned at the high rate of rape of minors, adjourned the case until July 31 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecuting officer, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 21, at about 11.00 a.m., at No. 46, Komata Street, Magbon, Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun alleged that Opara was caught red-handed having carnal knowledge by penetration with one eight year-old girl, whom he lured into his room and defiled without her consent.

The prosecutor said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by having carnal knowledge of the minor.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 261, 168 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.