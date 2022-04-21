Man remanded for alleged defilement of 16-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered the remand of an accused person, Mustapha Abiodun, 44, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The police charged Abiodun with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

She adjourned the case until May 5 to enable the police file the case in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the accused committed the offence between April and December 2021 in Ojom Crescent, Ajefunle Toll Gate, Lagos.

She alleged that Abiodun defiled a 16-year-old girl, when he lured and unlawfully had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor also informed the court that the suspect had oral sex with the girl and inserted his finger in her vagina.

According to Ajayi, the offence contravenes Sections 27(1) and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.