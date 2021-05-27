The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Anambra has presented a 48-year old plumber, Thomas Igbo, for allegedly raping his three underage daughters.

The ages of the three defiled children are eight years, three years, and one and half years.

David Bille, the commandant of the corps, in the state equally presented one Solomon Isaac for jumping into the NSCDC premises at the night hours.

Bille told journalists on Thursday in Awka that some civil society personnel on May 25, reported that Igbo was defiling his three underage daughters.

“When we got the report, we arrested one Thomas Igbo, a plumber, residing in Enugwu-Ukwu town in Njikoka area of the state.

“Our medical personnel later conducted test and uncovered that the children were being abused sexually.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and very soon, we will conclude investigation and arraign the suspect”, Billie said.

He said that he only had carnal knowledge of the eight year-old daughter once and used his fingers to penetrate others at different times.

“I had sex with once with my eight years old daughter once, others I only used my fingers to penetrate their private parts when I am bathing them,” he said.

Igbo, from Ikoloani Igboetiti area of Enugu State, claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol the day he slept with the daughter.

On the case of 28-year old Solomon Isaac, Billie said he was arrested for jumping in the premises of NSCDC state headquarters, Awka on May 24.

But Isaac, a native of Ejuleala Ofulg area of Kogi, claimed he was being pursued by cultists about 8 p.m. on the day he was arrested, saying “I jumped into the place for safety”.

Laura Ugwuanyi, the state Coordinator of National Human Right Commission, who was at NSCDC office during the presentation of the suspects, expressed worry over the upsurge in rape cases in the state in recent times.

She advised residents to always report such ills whenever they got to know about as a way of fighting the menace.