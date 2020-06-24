The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command said it had arrested one Ahmadu Yaro, 27, over alleged defilement of four different babies in Adogi village of Lafia Local Government Area.

Muhammad Mahmoud-Fari, State Commandant of the NSCDC, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Lafia, said among the victims was a three-month old girl.

Mahmoud-Fari, represented by Bisi Olugboyega, Deputy Commandant of the corps, said the suspect was arrested at his Adogi residence on Monday at about 2:30am based on intelligence reports.

He said the suspect had confessed to have defiled the three-month old baby, whom he had stolen from her mother in the night of May 27, while she was asleep.

He said the suspect committed the alleged act in an uncompleted building opposite Government Secondary School, Adogi.

Mahmoud-Fari said: “While he was at it, he heard the sound of a motorcycle approaching and had to abandon the baby and fled the village.

“He was eventually arrested on June 22 at about 2:30am in his house in Adogi.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to defiling three other babies in the area, whose ages range from between three months and one year six months old.

“The parents of the other victims have also been identified and are here with us.”

Mahmoud-Fari said the suspect would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

He urged Nigerians, especially parents, to be vigilant and expose rapists in their neighbourhoods as “their action is not only destroying the lives of the victims but also debasing the society”.

Meanwhile, the suspect while responding to questions from journalists, confessed to the crime.

He, however, pleaded for forgiveness and attributed his actions to “powers beyond his control”.

He denied that his action was for ritual purpose, adding that he had no accomplice.

The parents of the victims, who were at the NSCDC state command, called for justice for their children.