The Police in Niger have arrested a 28-year-old driver over alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl in Tagina, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Wednesday that the suspect lured the girl into his room and sexually abused her on August 24.

Usman said the suspect was proposing to marry the girl’s elder sister before the incident.

The police commissioner said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.