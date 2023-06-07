Man pronounces divorce to wife of 23 years over irreconcilable differences

A businessman, Isah Sani on Wednesday made one pronouncement of divorce to his wife Maryam Ahmad in a Shari’a court in Kaduna over irreconcilable differences.

Sani made the divorce pronouncement after his wife of 23 years sought for divorce, saying she was no longer interested in the marriage.

Sani, who said they had four children, also said, ”I will not collect anything from her in exchange for divorce”.

Earlier, the petitioner said she was tired of the marriage because her husband neglected her.

The judge, Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman, had given the couple a chance to settle the matter out of court but it wasn’t successful.

The judge confirmed the divorce between the couple, saying the defendant waiting period known as Iddah begins on the day the divorce was pronounced until she observes three monthly circles.