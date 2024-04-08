Man posing as mechanic disappears with dispatch rider’s motorcycle

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command in Awkunanaw Police Division have arrested 22-year-old Musa Abdullahi, who allegedly stole a motorcycle from a dispatch rider.

The spokesman of the Command and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daniel Ndukwe, made this known to newsmen.

He said that on April 1, 2024 at about 5:30pm, the police arrested Abdullahi in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State and recovered a Logistics Company Daylong Motorcycle, which he fraudulently stole from its rider at One-Day, Agbani Road, Enugu at about 3pm on the same date.

Ndukwe added: “The suspect’s arrest follows the receipt of a report from the rider alleging how the suspect made away with the motorcycle under the pretence of being a mechanic and could fix the motorcycle, which broke down at the mentioned location in Enugu.

Also Read

“A preliminary investigation shows that the suspect, after presenting himself as a mechanic who could fix the motorcycle, asked the rider to go to the distant New Artisan, Enugu, to buy a sprocket, which he said was responsible for the breakdown of the motorbike.

“The rider complied but came back to meet the absence of the suspect, who had made away with the motorbike to the faraway Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State, where he was arrested by the operatives.”

Ndukwe said that given this unfortunate criminal circumstance, the public, particularly motorists, are advised to be wary of who they allow to assist them in this manner to avoid falling prey to such criminals and their activities.