Man poses as woman, defrauds men of N4m

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a 22-year-old suspected blackmailer for allegedly posing as a woman online to deceive unsuspecting men.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that detectives of the Area F Command apprehended the suspect on Friday.

“The suspect lures victims into making nude video calls, which he exploits to blackmail them.

“The apprehension followed a complaint received from one of his victims at the Area Command.

“Detectives swiftly commenced investigations, traced and apprehended the suspect in Oyo State before transferring him to Lagos for further investigation,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the suspect had defrauded his victims to the tune of N4 million.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect has obtained over N4 million from over 30 victims since he started the criminal enterprise in January.

Also Read:

“Further investigations revealed his modus operandi as demanding N25,000 payment referred to as “subscription” fee from his victims for access to nude and intimate contents.

“During the apprehension, detectives recovered two Android phones—an Itel and a Samsung—from the suspect.

“A forensic analysis of the devices uncovered numerous explicit images of different victims,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olohundare Jimoh assured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating cybercrime and safeguarding residents from digital exploitation.

The image maker urged residents to remain vigilant in their online activities and promptly report any suspicious behaviour.

He reaffirmed the Command’s dedication to ensuring that all offenders were brought to justice.

Post Views: 16