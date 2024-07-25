Man pleads guilty to stealing girlfriend’s N342,000

A man, Caleb Williams, 27, on Thursday in Kaduna, pleaded guilty to stealing N342,000 and other valuables belonging to his girlfriend.

Williams, who was arraigned before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, pleaded guilty to the one count of stealing preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not deliver judgment, but adjourned the case till August 12, for review of facts and sentence.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 20, at Gbagyi Villa, No. 10, Luka Barde Street, Kaduna.

Leo said that the accused stole the sum of N342,000, an Ecobank ATM card, voter’s card and deposit slips belonging to one Miss Rosemary James, his girlfriend.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017, which prescribes five year jail term if found guilty.

