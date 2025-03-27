Man over alleged machetes mother, sister to death in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested one Victor Lorjaal of Aba Ile camp, Itaji-Ekiti, who allegedly macheted his mother, Victoria Lorjaal, and his elder sister, Brenda Lorjaal, to death.

TheCommand’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said the suspect allegedly committed the offence on March 25, 2025 on the farm.

Abutu in a statement on Thursday said that one of the children of the deceased, who was an eyewitness, narrated that while working on the farm, his brother suddenly left him and went to meet their mother and sister where they were also working.

According to the eyewitness, not long after, she heard his mother screaming for help, but before he could get to them, his brother had allegedly killed the two women and fled the scene.

Abutu said that CP Joseph Eribo, had ordered a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident and commiserated with the family of the deceased.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of its investigation.

