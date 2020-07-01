An FCT High Court on Wednesday ordered that a 46-year-old father, Oman Suleiman, who sexually abusing his two daughters, to be remanded in the custody of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

NAPTIP charged him with three counts bordering of sexual abuse.

Justice Peter Kekemeke also ordered the defendant’s counsel to put the prosecution on notice.

He then adjourned the matter until July 13 for the hearing of the defendant’s application for bail.

Earlier, Prosecution Counsel, A.O. Shaibu, told the court that the defendant, who lives with his family in Karu, FCT, committed the offence between June 2018 and February 2020.

Shuaibu said between these dates, the defendant allegedly sexually abused his 16-year-old and 14-year-old daughters and inflicted injuries on them.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 1 (2) of Violence Against Persons (Prohibition ) Act 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Labio Oji, applied orally for his bail, pursuant to sections 158 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

Objecting, Shaibu told the court that a matter as serious as this should not be taken lightly by oral bail application.