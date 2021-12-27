Man nabbed with motorcycle looted from burnt police station

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested one Emmanuel Nwafor, 25, for alleged involvement in the attack on Ajali Police Station in Orumba North Local Government Area on September 30, 2021.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, spokesman of the Command, said this in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday.

Ikenga said Nwafor, who hails from Umuevee Ajalli, Orumba North LGA, is suspected to have played an active role in the arson attack on the station.

He said a motorcycle, allegedly looted from the station during the attack, was also found in his possession and recovered.

The PPRO said the suspect is already making useful confessions as to whereabouts of other culprits.

Ikenga said the arrest followed the directive of Echeng Echeng, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, who ordered intelligence gathering strategy towards dealing the spate if insecurity in the state since he assumed office.