Man nabbed for allegedly sending ex-girlfriend’s nude photos to new lover

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a 31-year-old man, Osayande Efosa, for allegedly sending the nude picture of his ex-girlfriend, Ogechi Nwokolo, to her new lover.

The Command’s Commissioner, Mohammed Dankwara, confirmed this development when the ex-boyfriend was paraded.

Efosa was arrested on August 27, 2023 in Benin, the Edo State capital, by the Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Unit of the Edo State Police Command after a distress call from Nwokolo.

Dankwara said the victim reported to the police that her ex-boyfriend sent her nude pictures to a man who she said was preparing to marry her.

Nwokolo added that Efosa also threatened to kill her should she report to anyone or the police.

He said the suspect had made a confession and would be charged to court soon.

Efosa told newsmen that he had been dating Nwokolo for more than a year and that he promised to marry her, but she decided to marry the other man.

He said: “That means she has been cheating on me, but I didn’t send the picture to blackmail her.”