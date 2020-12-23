The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence on Wednesday paraded a 29-year-old man, Odife Edwin, for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s four-year-old girl.

The State Commandant, Paul Ayeni, during the parade, said the alleged assault and defilement was reported to the command on December 21 by one Funke Balogun, the victim’s mother.

The commandant said: “On December 21, one Mrs. Funke Balogun of No. 21, Oladunni Memorial Street, Ejigbo, a Lagos suburb, reported one Edwin of the same address to the command.

Balogun alleged that Edwin assaulted and defiled her four-year-old daughter by inserting one of his fingers in her private part.

Ayeni added after the victim’s mother had observed her daughter’s movements, she asked her what went wrong.

The victim was quoted to have told her mother that the suspect, popularly called Bro KC, touched her private part with his finger severally.

According to the NSCDC boss, the act also caused the victim’s vagina to become swollen and reddish.

The NSCDC boss also said the report of the medical examination conducted on the girl at a government hospital confirmed a case of forceful and blunt penetration into the victim’s vagina repeatedly.

The commandant said the suspect would be transferred to the appropriate agency handling such cases for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Ayeni warned men with tendencies to abuse women to desist from such shameful act.

He said: “NSCDC will synergise with other agencies to flush such criminals out of the system.”

The accused, however, denied the allegation when newsmen asked him during the parade.

“I did not set my eyes on her the day I was accused of the offence,” Edwin said.