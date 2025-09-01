Man nabbed after killing child, burying him in shallow grave

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 29-year-old Isiaka Hassan for alleged culpable homicide involving a child in Tingno, Lamurde Local Government Area.

Spokesperson of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

He said the command received a report on August 30, 2025 from Hadiza Bashiru that her five-year-old son, Abba, was missing and last seen with Hassan.

Nguroje said operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer in Tingno, swiftly launched an operation, which resulted in Hassan’s arrest.

He said, during interrogation, Hassan confessed to conspiring with another suspect, still at large, to kill the child and bury him in a shallow grave.

He added that the corpse was exhumed and taken to hospital for autopsy.

Nguroje said the command’s Commissioner, CP Dankombo Morris, had directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

Morris reassured the public of the command’s commitment to ensure justice and called for continued cooperation in tackling violent crime across the state.

