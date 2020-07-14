A 30-year-old man, Abdul Abdulkadiri, on Tuesday appeared in an FCT High Court sitting in Nyanya for allegedly causing his neighbour’s wife to miscarry.

The police charged Abdulkadiri with causing the death of an unborn child.

The Prosecution Counsel, Okokon Udo, told the court that the defendant and his co- tenant had an altercation in their house in Kabusa, Abuja.

Udo alleged that the defendant threw a stone at his co-tenant, which missed him and hit his wife, Ebere Adebayo, who was four months pregnant.

The prosecution alleged that Adebayo had a miscarriage.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 236 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to offence.

The defendant’s counsel, Etta Effion, applied and argued for his bail, which Udo did not oppose.

Subsequently, the judge, Justice Peter Kekemeke, admitted him to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in the like sum.

Kekemeke ordered that one of the sureties must be a land owner in Abuja with a certificate of occupancy.

He adjourned the case until October 15 for trial.