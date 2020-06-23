A said a 54-year-old man had been arrested for fraudulently luring a Filipino lady to Nigeria after developing online social relationship with her.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.

The FPRO said the suspect met the woman, sometimes in 2017 online, developed a social relationship and by November 2019, lured her to visit him in Nigeria.

According to Mba, upon the arrival of the lady, the suspect took her to his village, where he kept her incommunicado for six months.

He said the lady was maltreated and assaulted physically and sexually until she was rescued by Police operatives from Unity Police Station, Enugu, following intelligence report.