Man laments: DNA revealed all my four children belong to another father  

Nearly 17 years after he got married, Kolawole Olanrewaju from Ikire in Osun State says he has found out that all the four children he thought he had with his wife, Toyin Olanrewaju, belong to another man.

He said a DNA test conducted on the four children aged 16, 12, eight and five at DDC DNA Diagnostic Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State returned negative, indicating he is not their biological father.

Kolawole, who made the revelation during a programme aired in Yoruba on Saturday on Agidigbo FM in Ibadan, Oyo State, said he had been having a running battle with Toyin whom he accused of engaging in extramarital affairs.

He said, “I am seeking help from Nigerians. I want justice. I married her (Toyin) in 2007 and she gave birth to four children. I later found out that none of the four children is mine after DNA test. She has been cheating on me. Whenever we quarrel, it is because of her waywardness.

“She has a property and whenever I chided her for indulging in adultery, she would say it was a matter of time. I didn’t understand that she was planning to move to her site as soon she completed it so that she would be very free.

“Last year, she said she wanted a house help and I advised her to get a male, but she insisted she wanted female. I went to work one day and before I came back she had packed out.”

Kolawole said after back and forth, he decided to divorce Toyin, but in the process, it occurred to him to run a DNA test on their children

“I did for our first child and the result returned zero per cent compatibility in our blood. I took the child to her house and as I was leaving, I overheard her telling somebody on the phone that ‘they have brought your child, come and pick him.’

“The man on the other end of the phone told her to bring the child to Osogbo. That was why I decided to do DNA for the three remaining children and it turned out that all of them are not mine,” he added.

Toyin, however, rejected the DNA results, insisting that the children belong to Kolawole.

“I don’t accept those results. I was not there when the sample was collected so I didn’t know what samples were collected. I can’t accept those results because I know how I got pregnant. The person that told my (first) child that he is the father has not confirmed the result,” she said.