A 34-year-old man, Ifeanyi Apusiobi, of Azu Ogbunike in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been arrested by police operatives attached to Ogbunike Police Station for allegedly killing his two children.

The suspect was said to have beaten his children, aged seven and five, to death with a pestle at about 1am.

According to available information, the two children were identified as Chinecherem Apusiobi, a girl aged seven, and Obinna Apusiobi, a male, five years old.

Apusiobi was said to have attacked the children while they were asleep.

He also used same object to injure his 72-year-old father, Dominic Apusiobi, on the head.

The two children were said to have been rushed to the hospital by police operatives who raced down to the scene, but were certified dead by a medical doctor.

The suspect’s father was said to be responding to treatment, while the corpses of the children have been deposited at the morgue of Isienyi Hospital for autopsy.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the exhibit had been recovered and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for discreet investigation.