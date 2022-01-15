Man kills neighbour who accused him of attempt to defile his daughter

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man in Otu-jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state over alleged murder.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspect was apprehended at his hideout on Wednesday by the police operatives attached to Otu-jeremi Division, following a distress call.

He said that the suspect was caught with a knife and that he had admitted to committing the crime.

He said: “On January 12, at about 2100 hours, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Otu-Jeremi Division, received a distress call that a man was stabbed to death at Otu-jeremi community in Ughelli South

“The DPO mobilised and led a police patrol team to the scene where the lifeless body of the man was seen in a pool of his own blood and the house deserted.

“Investigations revealed that there was an altercation between the deceased, named: Twere Shipiode, aged 29 and the suspect.

“Upon an intelligence-led investigation, the suspect was trailed to an uncompleted building in Otu-Jeremi, where he was seen with a kitchen knife suspected to have been used in committing the crime.

“He was immediately arrested and upon interrogation, admitted committing the dastardly act.”

Edafe stated that the suspect confirmed that a fight had ensued between him and the deceased after the latter accused him of attempting to defile his daughter in his (deceased) house.

He said that during the fight, the suspect used kitchen knife to stab the deceased in the neck.

Edafe said that the suspect was currently in police custody, while investigation was ongoing.

In another development, the police spokesman said that the command had nabbed 20 suspected cultists and recovered ammunition, substances suspected to be hard drugs and a sum of N69,000 from them.

He said that the cultists were arrested on Wednesday by the command’s Police Raider Unit while raiding a black spot in Ogharaefe community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe listed the items recovered from them to include: one fabricated wooden gun, 648 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp, one used female pant and various charms.

Others were one knife, 16 bottles of codeine, 10 packs of razor, one grinder used in grinding weeds and the sum of N69,000.

He said that the command was investigating the matter.