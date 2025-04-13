Man kills mother in dispute over cassava sales

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of a 49-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 68-year-old mother, Dorathy Anyaji.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Onitsha.

Ikenga said the tragic incident occurred at Amudo Village in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

According to Ikenga, police operatives attached to the Ekwulobia Divisional Police Station arrested the suspect on Friday, at about 1:40 pm.

He said the suspect, who lived with the deceased, attempted to take his own life after committing the crime.

“Operatives recovered one axe at the scene. Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident stemmed from a dispute over money made from a cassava business.

“The suspect had accused his mother of dishonesty,” Ikenga said.

He added that the suspect was currently in police custody under close monitoring to prevent a suicide attempt and would be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

“In a separate operation, police operatives attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad in Enugu-Ukwu raided a criminal hideout in Umuokpala Village, Orumba North Local Government Area, in the early hours of Friday,

“Acting on credible intelligence, the officers arrested 12 suspects who were allegedly involved in the sale and use of hard drugs,” he said.

“Recovered items at the scene included a sizeable quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, other illicit drugs, and incriminating materials.

“The all male suspects fall within the age bracket of 20 to 29 years,” he said.

Ikenga said the suspects had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and appropriate action.

