A 22-year-old African-American man, Musa Kamara, has been arrested for killing his mother during a heated argument in their apartment in Lehman Village, East Herlem, United States of America.

According to the US police, Kamara shot his mother dead because she asked him to get a job so he can take care of himself.

The police noted that the deceased, Fatima Danson, was a mother of eight who arrived in New York City more than 25 years ago.

They stated that Kamara shot his mother in the head and ran away.

However, he was arrested at 108th Street at Madison Avenue.

Speaking to the distraught family about the incident, the deceased’s brother (Kamara’s uncle) says he wants no mercy for his nephew.

He said: “I want him to spend the rest of his life in prison.

“She was a lovely sister and kind to the entire family members.

“She was always smiling and laughing.

“Musa was arrested with a weapon but I don’t know the kind or size of weapon.

“She came here to look for a better life but gets killed by her own son who is Musa Kamara and I want him to go to prison.

“No mercy for him.”

The police added that Kamara was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation before he would be charged.