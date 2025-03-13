Man kills female influencer during livestream

A 22-year-old female Japanese influencer was fatally stabbed during a livestream on a public street in Tokyo and died shortly thereafter.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested at the scene, local media reported on Wednesday.

Investigators discovered dozens of stab wounds on the young woman’s body, including on her head and neck.

Viewers of the livestream were horrified as they watched the influencer suddenly scream for help before her smartphone camera went dark and sirens could be heard in the background.

The 42-year-old suspect is believed to be a follower of the influencer and had regularly watched her videos for several years, according to initial findings.

Owing to the previously announced livestream, he had been able to deliberately stalk his victim.

As a motive for the crime, the man claimed that he had lent the woman two million yen ($13,450), but never received the money back.

Police are currently verifying the accuracy of his claims.

dpa/NAN.

