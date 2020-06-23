A 39-year-old man, Chris Ndukwe, has committed suicide in Lagos after killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, Olamide Alli.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, on Monday.

Elkana said that Ndukwe and Alli were found dead at the former’s residence, Road 5, House 16A, Victory Point Estate, Ilasan, Lagos, after a tip-off to officers of Ilasan Police Station.

He said a team of homicide detectives was deployed to the scene, adding that the crime scene had been preserved for forensic analysis.

He said: “The woman was found lying in a pool of blood, with deep cuts on her head, while the man’s mouth was foaming with whitish substance.

“It was alleged that the man stabbed the woman to death with a kitchen knife and thereafter drank some poisonous substances suspected to be Snipper insecticides.

“Two blood-stained kitchen knives, two empty bottles of the poisonous substances, three empty cans of Red Bull energy drink and a plier were recovered from the scene.”

The police spokesman said the corpses had been removed and deposited in a public mortuary for autopsy.

Elkana said family members of the two deceased persons revealed that they were not married but had been in a relationship for over seven years, adding that they had two boys, aged seven and three.

He said: “Their relationship is described as complicated, as the couples were on and off over the years. While the man lives at Victory Point Estate Ilasan, the woman lives at Ogba.

“The woman is said to have visited the man, alongside her 22-year-old sister a night before the incident, on his invitation.”

He said that Alli’s sister was the first to have noticed that they were both dead and raised the alarm.

Elkana added: “In her statement, she was woken up by a loud music from the room where the corpses were found, as herself and the kids slept in a different room.

“It is not yet clear what might have triggered the murder.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered thorough investigation into the case.

“Investigation is ongoing.”