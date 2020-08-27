South African man mauled to death by lions at game lodge

A South African man has been mauled to death by two white lions, while his wife watched on “helplessly,” police in northern Limpopo province said on Thursday.

West Mathewson, 69, was killed by two of his lions during a walk on Wednesday morning around the game lodge that he ran, South African police said.

When police and emergency services arrived, Mathewson was dead with multiple injuries.

“The deceased used to walk about with these lions on the game farm,” Brigadier Motlafela said.

“It looks like the lions were used to him, but as the police we often warn people to always be wary of wild animals regardless of the circumstances under which they are kept,” he added.

Photos on the website of the Lion Tree Game Lodge showed visitors photographed posing with the lions.

One customer review on the by two guests calling themselves Gogo and Mandisa noted that during their stay “the highlight was the walks with the 2 white lioness cubs.”

“West [leaves] nothing to chance. He has a few guides/security that walk with the guests ensuring that the cubs do not get rough. It is VERY safe,” the review added.

Since the mauling the lions have been relocated to another game lodge, police said.

dpa/NAN.