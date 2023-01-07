Man kidnaps own father, collects N2.5m ransom

The anti-kidnapping team of the Kwara Police Command has arrested Issa Naigheti for kidnapping his father, Bature Naigboho, and collecting a ransom of N2.5 million.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

Okasanmi said Police operatives arrested Naigheti on Jan. 4 around Kambi area, Ilorin, while on the trail of suspected kidnappers.

”He confessed under interrogation to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State, and collected N2.5 million as ransom.

”Efforts are ongoing to arrest his other accomplices, and the case would be transferred to Oyo State, the venue of the crime,” Okasanmi said.