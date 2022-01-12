Man jailed two years for trafficking 25g of heroine

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old man, Wasiu Kareem, to of two years imprisonment for trafficking 25g of heroine.

Kareem was arraigned in December 2021 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on one count of drug trafficking,

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ayokunle Faji convicted and sent Kareem to two years imprisonment, to begin from the date of arrest.

Earlier, the NDLEA Counsel, Jeremiah Aernan, tendered documentary evidence before the court to establish the case of prosecution.

Some of the documents included certificate of test analysis, request for scientific aid form, drug analysis report, large sealed envelope and statement of the convict.

The court admitted the evidences as exhibits.

The prosecutor, accordingly, urged the court to proceed and sentence the convict, based on his plea and the evidences adduced by prosecution.

According to the charge, the convict committed the offence on October 9, 2021.

Aernan said that the convict was arrested following a tip off at Idi-Araba in Mushin area of Lagos for unlawfully dealing in heroine weighing 25g.

According to the NDLEA, heroine is a narcotic just like Cocaine, Cannabis and other psychotropic substances.

The offence, Aernan said, contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.