Man jailed three months for swindling POS operator

An Area Court in Jos on Monday sentenced Mohammed Ibrahim, 26, to three months imprisonment for swindling a Point Of Sale (POS) operator of N 28,000.

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the crime and begged the court for leniency.

The judge gave the convict an option of N 10,000 fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N35,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat , told the court that the case was reported at the Jos”C” division police station on May 2, by Shaibu Mohammed, the POS operator.