Man jailed seven years for kidnapping three-year-old girl in church

An Abeokuta, Ogun State Magistrate’ Court has sentenced a 38-year-old man, Sakiru Famuyiwa, to seven years imprisonment for kidnapping a three-year-old girl during a church service.

The court in its ruling on Friday found Famuyiwa guilty on a two count-charge of child stealing and breach of peace.

In the judgment, Presiding Magistrate S. S. Shotayo said the court was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the convict committed the offence.

Shotayo held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and sentenced Famuyiwa to seven years imprisonment with hard labour.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olaide Rawlings, had earlier told the court that Famuyiwa committed the offence on April 15 at Celestial Church of Christ, Igbore Road, Ijeja Area in Abeokuta during a Good Friday service.

Rawlings said: “Famuyiwa went to the Children Section and took the girl when a church member sighted him and was suspicious of his movement as he was in mufti whereas church members wore white garments.

“The member accosted him and upon interrogation, he claimed he was looking for a Pastor John, ostensibly the would-be victim’s father.

“He was asked to identify the father of the girl among other men in the church, but he could not.”

The prosecutor also told the court that Famuyiwa conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by unlawfully entering the premises of church during a service to kidnap.

His action contravened the Criminal Code of Ogun 2006, Rawlings said.