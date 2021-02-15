A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Monday sentenced 34-year-old Kelvin Monye to six months imprisonment for offences bordering on romance scam.

The presiding judge, Mahmood Abdulgafar, gave the judgment after finding the defendant guilty of the two-count charge against him by the Ilorin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Olasode Olumide, an operative of EFCC, told the court that on Jan. 12, some concerned residents at Tanke area in Ilorin petitioned EFCC over the activities of some internet fraudsters around the neighborhood.

Olumide said that investigations into the petition led to Monye’s arrest.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Kelvin Isioma Monye (Hassan George), sometime in the month of June 2018, cheated by impersonation, by portraying yourself as a white male, named Hassan via your email address [email protected] com to one Louise Evan.

“That you induced her to send you $1000 in gift cards, a representation you knew to be false, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 324 of the Penal Code.”

Monye pleaded guilty to the two-count charge against him.

In his judgment, Justice Abdulgafar convicted and sentenced Monye to three months imprisonment on each of the two counts, adding that the sentence would run concurrently.

The judge also ordered that the iPhone 6 and Sony Laptop used as instruments of the crime, including the sum of N460,000 which Monye restituted, should be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.