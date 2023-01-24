Man jailed one year for using friend’s motorcycle as collateral to get high on drugs

A Karu Upper Area Court, Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a 45-year-old man, Saidu Ahmed to one year imprisonment for using his friend’s motorcycle as collateral to get high on drugs.

The judge, Malam Ishaq Hassan however, gave the convict an option of N25,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crimes.

Hassan also ordered the convict to pay N280,000 as compensation to his friend.

The convict, who resides in Kobi, Abuja was charged with criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation, which he pleaded guilty to.

The Prosecution counsel, Olanrewaju Osho told the court that the complainant, Sani Salisu of same address with the convict reported the matter at the Asokoro Police Station on Dec. 25.

He said the convict collected the complainant’s motorcycle, worth N280,000 to run personal errands.

He said that the convict did not return the motorcycle but used it as collateral to get high on drugs.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 309 of the Penal Code.