Man jailed nine years for sexually assaulting 13-year-old neighbour’s son

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Thursday sentenced a man, Francis Onwuzulike, to nine years, six months imprisonment for sexually assaulting his neighbour’s son, a 13-year-old boy, (names withheld).

Justice Rahman Oshodi convicted and sentenced Onwuzulike following his plea bargain agreement to the amended three-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and indecent acts.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convict was charged with sexual assault by penetration in which he had pleaded not guilty but a plea bargain was later reached by the parties.

The Prosecutor, Bukola Okeowo, bearing the burden of proof pursuant to Section 135(1) of the Evidence Act 2011, called one 13-year-old boy as witness, who was cross- examined by the defence counsel, Olanrewaju Ajanaku.

The victim had testified that in July 2018, when he was 13 years of age, the convict, who was his neighbour at No. 13 Adesanya Street, Ketu, Mile 12, Lagos, committed acts of sexual abuse against him on three separate occasions.

The boy had narrated that the convict would send him on errands, and upon his return, would lock his door before perpetrating acts of sexual violence.

The boy said that he would be positioned face-down on the convict’s bed, whereupon the convict would mount on him and insert his penis into his anus.

The boy said that the convict had threatened to kill him should he disclose what happened to anyone.

The boy said the abuse came to light through the intervention of the convict’s younger brother, who witnessed one of the incidents and subsequently informed the boy’s mother.

During cross-examination, the victim revealed that he suffered from constipation and other health complications due to the abuse.

Oshodi, while delivering the judgment, held that he was satisfied that the convict knew the nature of the offences he pleaded guilty to.

He said: “You stand before this court for sentencing, having pleaded guilty to indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and indecent acts, contrary to sections 135, 263, and 134, respectively.

“Initially, you were charged with sexual assault by penetration, an offence which attracts life imprisonment as punishment. However, following negotiations between the prosecution and your counsel, a plea agreement was reached dated 27 May, 2025.

“Under the current charges to which you have pleaded guilty and been convicted, the prescribed punishments are as follows: count one, indecent treatment of a child: seven years imprisonment; count two, sexual assault: three years imprisonment; and count three, indecent acts: two years’ imprisonment.

“I have carefully considered your plea of guilty, which demonstrates a degree of acceptance of responsibility. I have also considered the remarks you made during the sentencing proceedings, in which you expressed profound regret and made a compassionate plea for mercy.”

The court held that the convict had tendered a comprehensive bundle of certificates obtained whilst in custody in support of his plea.

According to the judge, the certificates, 10 in number, demonstrate remarkable dedication to self-improvement and rehabilitation during the convict’s period of incarceration.

“The demonstrated commitment to personal transformation and the tangible evidence of rehabilitation justify a reduction of 20 percent from the agreed sentence of 12 years, amounting to a decrease of two years and four months.

“Accordingly, you are hereby sentenced to nine years and six months’ imprisonment, which sentence shall commence from the date of your remand on September 12, 2018.

“Furthermore, under sections 33 and 38 of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law of Lagos State 2021, you shall be registered as a sex offender,” Oshodi said.

