Man jailed four years for raping 11-year-old girl

An Ado-Ekiti High Court has sentenced a 49-year-old man, Dele Adeyanju, to four years imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl.

The convict, arraigned before Justice Bamidele Omotoso, on a count charge of rape in September 2019, was sentenced without an option of fine.

The Prosecutor, Akinola Abon, told the court that the defendant had, on January14, 2019 at Omuo-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti, raped the 11year-old girl.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes Section 31 of the Child’s Right Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

To prove his case, the prosecutor called four witnesses and tendered the victim’s statement, including a medical report as exhibits.

The defendant, however, did not call any witness in his defence.

“I resolve the sole issue in favour of the prosecution and against the defendant.

“Finally, I hold that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt the allegation of rape against the defendant.

“He is accordingly convicted as charged.

“Consequently, the defendant, Dele Adeyanju, is hereby sentenced to four years imprisonment, without an option of fine,” the judge said.

He said that the term of imprisonment must begin to run from March 17, 2021 when the convict’s bail was revoked by the court.