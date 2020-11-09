Trial Judge, Dorcas S. Atung, of the Upper Customary Court, Kakuri, Kaduna State has sentenced a suspect, Bala Mohammed, who pleaded guilty to two count charges leveled against him to two calendar years in prison for offences relating to witch craft and impersonation under Sections 142 and 185 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.

According to a statement signed by the Executive Public Relations Officer, Tsaunin Kura Residents Association (Sabo GRA), Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, on Monday, the defendant was however, given an option of fine of N30,000 on each of the two count charges.

Before his conviction, Mohammed pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against him.

It would be recalled that on August 16, 2020, Mohammed on board a new tricycle came to Sabon Tasha GRA community and fetched soil in a nylon bag.

Being a strange face in the community, an elder and community leader, simply identified as Jonah, made inquiry from Mohammed, adding that he did not understand the explanation and as such took him to the Sabon Tasha Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Mohammed was investigated by the Police.

He lied to them that he was a staff of Ministry of the Environment, Kaduna State and that the soil sample was for the ministry to know the soil texture to enable it in road construction in the GRA community.

Further investigations revealed that Mohammed impersonated being a staff of Ministry of Environment, Kaduna State and he confessed to taking the soil sample for diabolism and charms.

Upon the completion of investigation, the police arraigned him on August 26, 2020 before Upper Customary Court, Kakuri for alleged offences of impersonation and offences relating to witch craft under Sections 142 and 185 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.

The Defendant pleaded guilty to all the offences.

He was therefore, found guilty and sentenced on November 5, 2020.